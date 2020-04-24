Club America: Miguel Herrera “despises” interest of the Tigers to replace Ricardo Ferretti

During an interview for Multimedia Sportsthe coach of the Eagles of America Miguel Herrera, said that for the moment has no interest in coaching the squad of Tigers of the UANL, or be the successor of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti on the bench, as it is very comfortable with the box Coapa in these moments of his career.

“The truth is that I have no interest. For now I am very happy in America, I am proud that other teams seek me, but I have no interest. What would have to happen is they throw me out of America, to not get the results that people want and that the club is not happy with my work,” he explained.

On the other hand, the ‘Louse’ filled with compliments to the fans regiomontana, ensuring that by far, is the best fans of Mexico and they deserve all the success in sports due to the great support that you always give to their respective clubs.