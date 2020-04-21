Club America: Miguel Herrera reveals “debt” pending with Moises Muñóz

During an interview to TUDN, the coach of the Eagles of America Miguel Herrerarevealed the reason why I never called to Moses Muñóz with the Mexican the World cup Brazil 2014, and in its place led to other porters who felt that they were in better times with the exarquero.

“Yes, I took work, Moi is a type extraordinary, I was always clear. Try to carry the best, at that time I had archers very good level and I had to choose one to leave out of the world, and unfortunately it was him,” said the ‘Louse’.

See also: Chivas: Norma Palafox turns to the Chivas Brothers with his celebration

In that same line, Herrera assured that you will always be in debt with Moses, because he was the great architect who could achieve their first League title MX as a coach, so that in all this time will always be with this pending status.