Club America: Miguel Herrera ruled out change of Rubens Sambueza by Paul Aguilar

After rumors that placed it Rubens Sambueza back in the America and to speculate with possible changes by players in the current templatel Club Americaas Paul Aguilar and Sebastián Córdovathe technical Miguel Herrera has come out to refute a possible barter or purchase of the argentine, arguing that they are saturated with foreigners, an issue that is pending with Santiago Bathrooms.

“I have to sit with Bathrooms to view the topic of aliens, see what happens with Nico, Castle, tell us the doctors for how long, but it’s not in our head to go back to any stranger, as it also came Pachuc saying ‘what we sell’, what you sell?, 36 years old, what are you talking about?”, Herrera stated with Félix Fernández.

Although Herrera accepted that there is an interest by Sambueza, said that this summer is not the time to that of his signing, commenting that he has had communication with Rubens, and is pending a talk with Santiago Baths, athletic director of the Eagles to review this topic.

“At this moment I can tell you that is not in the head of the America, but yes, it is a topic that we have to talk with James because I have also had communication with Rubens as there is very good chemistry and friendship, and I said what am I going to be able to retire in America?, already in his time I will touch the topic, but at this time is not indicated.

The rumor which placed Paul Aguilar back in Pachuca in a barter for Sambueza, Herrera denied that it would accept that change, then Aguilar is a leader in the Eagles, in addition to that you want to withdraw in the nest, with the emphasis that Paul does not occupy plaza of foreigner, something that makes their stay in the nest.

“Today I spoke to one of my daughters telling me, ‘it is true that you change to Rubens by Paul Aguilar’. no. impossible, there is no way, because Paul is mexican, and Rubens is foreign input. Paul is captain America, he wants to retire in America and it seems to me that he has deserved it, today is the most titles he has won with the America after Alfredo Tena, Cristobal and I believe that Reinoso said.