Club America: Nicolás Castillo reveals the debt he has with the Eagles

The chilean striker, Nicholas Castle it is clear, has not been able to enforce what the Eagles of America paid for it, so during a live, in Instagram with the account “Crusaders” he said that you have an outstanding debt with the fans and the team, to be a champion with the Club America.

“That debt the I have yet, to be a Champion (with America) and I want to meet as it is. I’m going to take a while to recover from it on the topic of muscle mass and weight,” noted the ’15’ of the Eagles.

Castle said that the current strategist of the AmericaMiguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera has been one of the most important that has ever had in his career of football.