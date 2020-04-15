Club America. Osvaldo Martinez recalled her worst moment during the stage of La Volpe

Over the past few years Club America has reinforced tirelessly the position of midfielder, One of the players that paid more with The Eagles without so many reflectors was Osvaldo Martinez, who came into the Clausura 2013.

The midfielder Paraguayan would be living their last matches in the Liga MXas from several months ago has made clear that his goal is to finish his career in his country and play for the last time the Copa Libertadores.

Osvaldo Martinez, told in an interview to Daily Brandone of his worst moments wearing the shirt of America. The paraguayan revealed that during the stage of Ricardo La Volpe, it hurt him not to be called up for the final against Tigers.

“After I was already shocked that I was not quoted by Ricardo La Volpe for the Final against Tigers, I was very sad and I had to watch that game from Paraguay.”

Martinez stated that the decision of The Volpe it seems odd, because he recalled that during the World cup of Clubs missed a penalty against Atletico Nacional, this apparently caused the discomfort of the technician and of several amateurs, who indicated that he had done so on purpose, something that gave the lie to ‘Osvaldito’.

“I think that was to play a Final and not be called, is a blow to the heart… we come from the World of Clubs in which we did a great role, we lost against Real Madrid in the Semi-finals and then on penalties to a team of Colombia (Atletico Nacional), there I had to take the penalty kick and threw it on the crossbar”.