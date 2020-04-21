Club America-Pachuca ask Sebastián Córdova by Rubens Sambueza

America and Pachuca could be involved in some transfers for the next tournament Opening 2020 despite the fact that, historically, transfers between these two institutions are few, however, points out Jonathan Peña, a source close to the Club Azulcrema, there are rumors strong around these two clubs.

Rock, in live streaming for Page Passion Eagle, revealed that between Tuzos and America there could be some transfers that involve Renato Ibarra, Rubens SambuezaPaúl Aguilar, Oscar Jimenez and Alfonso Blanco.

Read also: Club America and Pachuca were planning to exchange archers

However, what surprised me, is that it revealed that Pachuca have targeted the young promise of The Eagles, Sebastián Córdova, interested in the Club hidalguense languages.

“In Pachuca the one that calls the attention is Sebastián Córdova, I do not see it feasible but fills the eye, and in a future sell to Europe-America would be left with a percentage of your letter.” Said Peña

Likewise, Peña stated that is a possibility, far away, however, Pachuca could try to ask to Cordova and then to project it to Europe.