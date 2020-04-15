Club America purchase Federico Vinas; the Eagles advanced payment

The Eagles of America already took the first step to ensure the purchase of the striker uruguayan Federico Viñas and to ensure his permanence in the team cream to deposit a first part of the payment clause of the purchase option at the club Youth the Stones.

According to the journalist Cesar Caballero-ESPNthe American informed the team charrúa that will make effective the purchase option of the player, ahead of a financial amount for the tab in Vines.

Also read: Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is attacked by Andrés Manuel López Obrador

The transfer of Federico will be approximately two million dollars, and the Eagles will close the transaction before June 30 of this year.

This Tuesday America reported in an official manner to Youth that will make effective the purchase of Fede Vines and made a first deposit, others paid before 30 June Vines already is America and will be a good time at the club @ESPNmx pic.twitter.com/HWdVIIhXqr — CESAR CABALLERO (@ccaballero10)

April 15, 2020





The uruguayan fell out with the right foot to the Nest of Coapa on his debut against the Pumas of the UNAM and scored his first goal within seconds of entering the field of play, managing to win over the fans azulcrema-based goals, most of them in the Playoffs in the Opening 2019.

With the Eagles has 11 goals scored, 3 of them in the Closing 2020, a tournament where he has only played 5 games as he missed the start of the contest to be summoned to the Selection of Uruguay under 23 that partition in the pre-olympic south American.