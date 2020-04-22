Club America: Raul Gutierrez reveals how much she enjoyed Cuauhtemoc Blanco your feast with La Volpe

After that Ricardo La Volpe revived old quarrels with Hugo Sanchez and Cuauhtemoc Blanco to exclude them from his controversial eleven ideal of the history of the Liga MX, the former companion of the Cuau, Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez, he recalled the episode of the burlesque celebration of White against the argentine.

Although that afternoon was not the start of this long-simmering rivalry, without a doubt, is one of the scenes most remembered by the fans of the Mexican Soccer, because the way in which she held Cuauhtémoc left to burn at The Volpe.

“That day I was injured. We were on the pitch, at minute 20 left, but in the end Cuauhtémoc gets the goals and is the celebrated Ricardo lying down, I was in the that of a kind pair of freeloaders, and many others, but it was part of their folklore,” said Gutierrez ESPN.

Gutierrez said that White enjoyed a lot that time and after the end of the party was happy for having done the mischief, who was his former coach in America.

“If anything there will be commented on was something like ‘Saw your face, saw your face’, something like that I think it was” supplemented the Foal.