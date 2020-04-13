Club America: Reinaldo Navia remember when you knocked the ‘Chepo’ de la Torre in a training

The former chilean striker, Reinaldo Navia, had a career quite wide in the mexican soccer, being remembered for his great performances with the shirt of the Eagles of America .

But on this occasion, the “Choro” Navia he recalled in an interview for “The house of Dr. Garcia” in Luis Garciaone of the jokes that you played to José Manuel “el Chepo” de la Torre, current technical director of the Toluca and who at the time was an auxiliary of the set azulcrema.

“We were at a training and at the end ended, and the “Hump” I was standing in a tree talking to the physical trainer. And I from the other side of the pitch, I do not know what partner we started to bet, I say to him ‘I bet you hit him in the head, “Chepo”’”

"Will I end up pasting a bombshell and I end up sticking in the head, you end up falling and on the floor. Well worried I stuck a carrerón 'what happened, what happened?'. All concerned and the Chepo wondering who it was. I had to be hiding and never knew who it was. Now if you see the interview is already going to know who I was."









After two years with the America, Reinaldo Navia played a total of 47 games, scoring 25 touchdowns.