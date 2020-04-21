Club America: Rodolfo Pizarro reinforcement of the Eagles, the signing failed of creams

That different had been the history of Rodolfo Pizarro in the Mexican Soccer as the tamaulipeco was to have been signed by the Eagles of Club America before getting to the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara, club where he became the idol and gave good accounts in the field of sports.

With a Liga MX, a Copa MX and a Champions League in Concacaf, Pizarro is remembered fondly by the fans of Flock, as Pizarro understood quickly the meaning of the rivalry with the Eagles.

According to the journalist Jonathan Peña, the Eagles had as a goal to Pizarro, since he was in the Tuzos of the Pachuca but differences I n the economic did not lead the negotiations on good terms, leaving Chivas with the player.

The novel Pizarro took a course totally different and today is remembered with abhorrence by the fans cream after this insulted the club in one of the celebrations of the Flock.

“At the time, with Rodolfo Pizarro, for amounts they could not agree, I speak d e 4 or 5 years ago,” said Peña.

In 2019, Pizarro won a Final at the America, that time won already in the t-shirt of the stripes of Monterrey, leaving another thorn in the fans of the Eagles, which, surely, since you would not see with good eyes the arrival of the player of Inter of Miami MLS.