Club America would look for the return of Rubens Sambueza

Despite the fact that it is not yet known what will happen with the Closing 2020the Eagles of America already preparing for the next tournament, for which they plan to return Rubens Sambueza, who currently plays for the Tuzos of Pachuca.

According to the information from Juan Carlos Díaz Murrieta, reporter TUDN, the set of Coapa you are interested in re-count with the services of the midfielder for argentina, although still not been submitted to any formal offer.

“There is interest because return Sambueza to America, there has been contact with the player, although nothing formal. The square overseas is what would complicate a possible return.”

However, the return of “Sambu” would have two problems. The first is the square of a foreigner, which is planned to solve by performing a “clean” in the summer market, which also confirmed the departure of Renato Ibarra and Roger Martinez.

The other point is the price of the player, as according to Jonathan Peña, a reporter for W Radio, the azulcremas are waiting for the Pachuca lower the asking price by Sambueza.