Club León: Legend of The Beast praises the work of Ignacio Ambriz

During an interview to Mark Clear, the former brazilian player Milton Queiroz Da Paixao ‘Tita’considered the last great idol of the Lion, was said to be a great admirer of the game of football practiced by the team led by Ignacio Ambriz, ensuring that it is a painting equipment for champion.
“Leon has done a great tournament so stop it, for this pest of the coronavirus, is a team that is at a point of the Blue Cross, seven earned, (Nacho) Ambriz has done an excellent job, not only now, but since he came to the Lion and is a strong team and a candidate to win the championship, I believe, is playing well, coming from least to most, is a team that has put together important, is a balanced kit and has been playing well, then I think that it is a strong candidate to win this championship,” he said.
Read also: Former Chivas: Matias Almeyda change your look and compare with Joaquín ‘Chapo’ Guzmán
On the other hand ‘Tita’ praised the level of mexican soccer, especially by the great role performed by the set of Striped Monterrey against Liverpool in the World Club.
“I see mexican soccer is always to the top, every year, makes all the difference and comes to grow, we see its participations in the international tournaments, for example Monterrey now that he played with Liverpool, he played as an equal, he had very good participation, I see very well to Mexico, I love mexican soccer, I love the speed that print, the pace, the ability of the mexican players, I see Mexico coming from less to more, it will grow”, he concluded.