Club Pachuca: Andrés Fassi spoke about the case of Víctor ‘el Pocho’ Guzman

After come to light that Victor “el Pocho” Guzman would be pretty close to return to the activity after being suspended for throwing a positive on an analysis antidóping, it has been speculated quite a bit about whether its future will be in Chivas or with the Pachuca.

With regard to the issue of the process, Andrés Fassi, vice president of the Tuzosrevealed in an interview to the program “Jorge Ramos y su banda” that are quite advanced in the topic of the “Pocho” Guzmanso that soon they would announce the final decision.

“In the case of Guzman we are very respectful of the official actions, we did a good presentation with the attorneys and we have a lot of expectation that the end can be favourable”

April 17, 2020





Fassi also stressed that there is a great interest in the player, especially on the old continent, but after it announced in January that it had yielded positive, everything was stopped