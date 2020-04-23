Club Pachuca: FIFA pronounced compared to the case of Victor Guzman

The mexican striker Victor Guzman has not played a single minute since the Opening of 2019, after the results threw a analysis newly signed to the set of Chivas, so expect that your case is resolved in the next few weeks.

Guzman was a ls signings stellar rojiblanco for this Closing 2020; however, your situation caused you to return to the Club Pachucaexpecting a favorable resolution of your case. A spokesman for the FIFA said in an interview for ESPNthat Guzman is suspended temporarily until you resolve your case.

Also read: Chivas: Norma Palafox presumed figure of infarction, and already wants to break up the networks

“As a result, we can confirm that the player is now provisionally suspended in all the world from the 9 of January of 2020. Given that we are currently waiting for the final decision, we cannot comment further on the matter at this stage”

Waiting ����♂️ Victor Guzman, who presented an adverse analytical finding, it keeps waiting for the resolution of your case: “he is provisionally suspended in all the world; we hope the final decision, we cannot comment more,” said a FIFA spokesperson told ESPN pic.twitter.com/m70b8shZTY — NarradoresMX (@NarradoresMx)

April 22, 2020





Also, Andrés Fassi he mentioned that in these moments, a group of lawyers are working to speed up the resolution process and define your future as soon as possible.

“We are very respectful of the situations officers are, undoubtedly, the disclaimer that has been done has been positive with reason to Guzman, but we want to wait; there is a group of lawyers working very well”