Club Pachuca: Marco Garcés is manifested against the removal of the Ascent

Faced with the decision of the Liga MX to eliminate the ascent and descent, to convert to the League of Ascenso MX in a League of Development, Marco Garcés, director of sports Club Pachucashowed his annoyance at what he considers a decision unfortunate.

During an interview to Mark Clear the MVS, the executive board of the Tuzos he pointed out that it is incredible that this act, which will directly affect a large number of players, institutions and cities

“It’s a decision unfortunate in every way, in sports competition, in trying to improve as a league, in the amount of players that are unemployed, of families, of dependants, of the franchises that they are without a football.”

With regard to the contracts of the players from Pachuca, Garcés revealed that will continue within the institution until it is determined the end of the Closure by 2020, to then pass on to their new teams