Clubs will receive between 18 and 20 million pesos a year in d-League – David Medrano

Between 18 and 20 million pesos per year will receive as a support the 12 teams of the League of Ascent in the League of Development, that was the main reason that made the vote out seven in favour of the new league and five against, and, still yesterday, Maroons changed their decision, which at the time is eight in favor and four against.

The money to be divided among the clubs of the League of Development will be obtained from the sale of television rights in whole, and some sponsorships. To date no club of the League of Ascent enters more than 15 million per season.

The project presented in the first instance considers that with a base of campus Sub 23, the annual costs of a team in the d-League would be between 25 and 30 million pesos.

Although the project League Development is not finished yet, it will be in the next few weeks when it is present, taking into account that there is no date of when it might start the next tournament, which will be when you start the new category.

The first point is to know how many teams would start. In the case of the 12, Rise are integrated, it could be 18 or 20, because it is also envisaged that clubs like Tigers, Striped, Chivas and Toluca, among others, have a subsidiary, so it could have two teams from the Premier League, that could be Sporty Tepatitlán and Reynosa.

In the next few days will define how many over 23 years will be able to register each club and how many of them will be on the court at the same time, same situation with the squares of foreigners that are allowed.

Altamira, Tapatio, Jaguars, Mayan Riviera, Cajeteros of Celaya, Mexican, Coatzacoalcos, Acapulco, Durango, Margays, Tigers, B, Warriors of Tlaxcala, Wanderers of Tijuana, Bats from Sinaloa, Coras de Tepic, Zacatepec Siglo 21, Irapuato, Pumas Morelos, Union of Tanners, Cruz Azul Hidalgo Ballenas Galeana, mexico city, Tecos, Piety, Parrots, Pipefitters Colima, Potros UAEM, Albinegros de Orizaba, Delfines of Ciudad del Carmen, Indians of Juarez and Partner Eagle are just a few of the teams that attempted at some point to make history in the League of Ascent and ended up giving the franchises, or some even disappearing.

