Coach Chris Hemsworth makes a mockery of a great transformation for the role of Hulk Hogan – JAPANFM

While Iron Man Robert Downey Jr., and Captain America, Chris Evans has officially left “the Avengers”, Chris HemsworthThor is still there. For a little bit, at least. Not only the god of thunder is practically immortal, but he was last seen venturing into deep space with the guardians of the galaxy so durable.

The main issue, therefore, is not whether Thor will return, but how it will look when it will. In his latest independent film, Ragnarokthe character has undergone any change, because Taika Waititi was chosen to cut the manes, and to give him an eye patch. And, then, in End of the gameThe look of Thor has been changed once more, to the great surprise of the fans. The manes of the character are back, and they were more wild than ever. The most radical, however, was the body of the man, that lucy is now a big beer belly favored by the weeks of Fortnite play.

If Thor is going to maintain his appearance “Big Lewboski” or it will return to its “normal” mode for The love and thunder it remains to be seen. However, in regards to the personal coach of Hemsworth, the latter is more likely.

Click to enlarge

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jono Brown Steel, said that the body of the actor was able to develop large amounts of muscle. “Hemsworth will make his evidence for this role,” he said, referring to a type of biopic to come in the life of the legend of WWE-Hulk Hogan, the actor is going to play”, so it’s going to be a difficult job, of course . ”

“With any transformation, diet, exercise, and your mental state, all play a large role in the outcome,” explained Jono. “Chris has always been amazing in all his roles, so I’m sure that you can achieve the physical. “

While the real Hogan is widely suspected of having used steroids to get his physique to be abnormal, Hemsworth himself has no intention of using. “One of the most important aspects to which I think my clients is the reason that I want to make the change,” said Steel. “Your mental state should be positive. “

Sounds like Chris Hemsworth it has, therefore, a great transformation in front of him, and we look forward to seeing what it looks like the actor in the role.