Coach Sofia Richie will pull your glutes in just 20 minutes

You can do anything for 20 minutes, including work as Sofia Richie.

Although it may seem difficult to make a good workout in the comfort of your living room while practicing social distancing, E! The news is there to help you, in turning to some of the best coaches of celebrities to provide you with new routines to try.

And begin to prepare your glutes for you to feel bad tomorrow after trying this workout Amy Rosoff Davisa coach who counts Sofia, Richie, Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts and Kristen Bell among his clients stars.

“While we settle into this” new standard “- can we even call it that? This does not seem normal! we are all forced to change our lifestyles,” said Rosoff Davis exclusively to E! New. “But, this does not mean that we must compromise our health! There are so many good exercises at home and variety of streaming.”

And the one she has provided us only requires a set of dumbbells, light and / or weights to the wrists, but properly engaged your muscles if you do not have equipment you will always be a workout of pumping of the heart.

In addition, in order to nourish your body after your workout, Rosoff Davis offers the recipe for a “delicious” that Sofia Richie can not get enough of the comforting, delicious and healthy (aka the triple threat of gourmet).