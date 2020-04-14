Coach Sofia Richie will pull your glutes in just 20 minutes

You can do anything for 20 minutes, including work as Sofia Richie.
Although it may seem difficult to make a good workout in the comfort of your living room while practicing social distancing, E! The news is there to help you, in turning to some of the best coaches of celebrities to provide you with new routines to try.
And begin to prepare your glutes for you to feel bad tomorrow after trying this workout Amy Rosoff Davisa coach who counts Sofia, Richie, Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts and Kristen Bell among his clients stars.
“While we settle into this” new standard “- can we even call it that? This does not seem normal! we are all forced to change our lifestyles,” said Rosoff Davis exclusively to E! New. “But, this does not mean that we must compromise our health! There are so many good exercises at home and variety of streaming.”
And the one she has provided us only requires a set of dumbbells, light and / or weights to the wrists, but properly engaged your muscles if you do not have equipment you will always be a workout of pumping of the heart.
In addition, in order to nourish your body after your workout, Rosoff Davis offers the recipe for a “delicious” that Sofia Richie can not get enough of the comforting, delicious and healthy (aka the triple threat of gourmet).
Here is the workout routine of Rosoff Davis:
Section warm-up / cardio (optional for contain weight 1 to 3 pounds or wrists)
2 minutes of jumping
1 minute of kicks alternated to the front
1 minute of kicks, alternating on the sides
1 minute of kicks alternated in the back
2 minutes of jump rope (jump in the air if you don’t have a rope)
1 minute pulse plie second position
1 minute in the second position, jogging the knees to the back
1 minute of dog orientated towards the bottom, to crack, back down to the split on the other leg, repeat, and continue to change sides
Now that your heart rate is up, begin to tone up these muscles!
For this series, you have the possibility to place the weight around your ankles.
Series of toning:
1. Hold the board and pull the right knee into your chest between your arms, and then back to the position board. Bring the right knee towards the outside of the right shoulder in a position of a climber. Replace board. Repeat 10 times to the right, go left. Repeat the series 3 times (30 in total on each side).
2. Lie on your back with your legs on the couch – knees bent as if you were on the top of the table, but resting your legs on the cushions. Do 30 crunches (using slightly your fingers at the base of the neck and drop your shoulders and keep the elbows wide), 30 pulses and 30 crunches in the diagonal. Then, turn your arms in the ground and do 30 loops reversed – where you lift and lower your hips. Try to climb up and down rather than front to back, with your neck long and your gaze straight up to the ceiling.
3. 3 sets of 10 pumps to the knees or regular
4. Four-legged on the top of the table, lift your right leg and lie down between your toes behind you. Do 50 circles in each direction. Made 50 ascents of arabesque (keeping the leg straight, raise and lower it to the floor), then made 50 pulses of arabesque.
Now, don’t forget to stretch you, Rosoff Davis recommending stretching the following:
Dog running down the pigeon on each side
Butterfly
Runners stretch on each side
Stretch horse
If you are looking for a new recipe to try in the kitchen, Rosoff Davis has supplied his delicious recipe of floutas she has made with Sofia on Instagram at the beginning of march.
Ingredients:
-Roasted chicken (if you are vegetarian or vegan, use vegetable and use only the lawyer and not Greek yogurt. We used bell peppers, but the cauliflower, chopped, or dark leafy greens, or anything will work as a substitute for vegetables! For the option of a vegan, you can also add brown rice or beans.)
-3 limes
-1-3 lawyers
-Garlic
-coriander
-spices such as cumin, paprika, Cayenne pepper, salt
-olive oil
-tortillas
Instructions:
Tear up the chicken meat roast or chop the vegetables. Chop the coriander.
Marinate the chicken and / or vegetables in the olive oil and the spices. Add salt to taste.
Mix the yogurt with green, avocado and lots of lime, cilantro and a little salt to taste. Set aside.
Sauté the vegetables and / or chicken in a pan with the olive oil and garlic. Add the lime. Remove from the pan and add more lime and cilantro. Add salt to taste, if necessary.
Warm Tortillas in the skillet for 30 seconds to a minute, take out and keep warm in a towel.
Roll firmly the vegetables and / or meat in the tortilla.
Add the olive oil or canola oil in the frying pan and fry the tortilla wrapped. Come out lightly golden and rest on paper towel.
Finish with a mixture of Greek yogurt and avocado, squeeze over lime green and throw a bit of coriander and salt on top! BOOM!!!
In addition to evidence of creativity in the kitchen, Rosoff Davis has also had another council of well-being.
“I also encourage you to take this time to choose a new hobby, learn something new or improve your practice of self-care”, she said. “Can you finally take the time to meditate for just 5 minutes a day, try this new online course, paint, read, take a bath day – the options are endless.”
For more tips, recipes, and exercises, subscribe on Web Site Rosoff Davis and look at the Instagram.
