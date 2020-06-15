Cobb was not the only one to prove that the source was possible

A new theory of the fans suggests that the character of Cobb Leonardo DiCaprio was not the one who proved that the origin was possible

Inception by Christopher Nolan is a film about a group of extractors who are trying to subconsciously implant the idea in Robert Fischer, the heir of a business empire. Dominick Cobb and his companions manage to implant an idea in the subconscious of Fischer, which allows you to become your own man and split up his father’s company. However, Fischer’s Source was not the first to be included in the narrative of the film.

According to a theory of Reddit, the wife of Cobb, Mal, it might be that the Source was discovered in the implantation of the church in the mind of her husband before the events of the film. The user of Reddit Levee6reaks has proposed a theory in which Evil has planted the idea of marriage in the mind of Cobb. The projection of Evil has even said that he had woken up from a dream telling him to marry her. Since they are both experienced marksmen, Bad, probably would have been able to place the idea in your subconscious. This would explain not only his obsession with the Bad, but why the projection is that it stays in the dream world with him.

If Evil has an origin in the head of the Cobb, this original initial was used a positive emotion, such as love to facilitate the process. During the planning phase of the origin of Fischer, Cobb has confirmed that the subconscious is motivated by emotion, and that positive emotions were better than the negative emotions. The relationship of Fischer with his father was strained, and instead of using these feelings of resentment towards him, Cobb and his team have tried to reconcile their relationship and to provide the catharsis Fischer in the world of dreams.

The evil also has used this method to generate the idea that she and Cobb should grow old together. In fact, it is Cobb who has encouraged them to continue to investigate the world of dreams where they have reached the leaf Blade. Both have spent decades in this area and, apparently, of age together as long as your body more young people remained in the real world. It is not known if the Origin of Evil has inadvertently led to Cobb to find the Blade, but it can be helped.

Initially, Cobb was happy to live in Limbo, but in the end, I knew that this was not real. Despite the fact that he has finally realized this fact, the Evil has begun to believe that Limbo was her new reality and decided to forget the truth. Instead of simply killing her in the dream world and wakefulness, as that Cobb implanted an idea in your head: your reality was not real. This idea was so present in his mind that he has put in doubt his own reality, even after escaping Limbo, it would lead to suicide in the real world.

While the projection of Evil is, in part, a reflection of his guilt, the projection of his wife is born out of their idea of love and his promise to grow old together. Even though the shadow of Evil sabotage actively the tasks of extraction, at the beginning, it does not do any physical damage, and not try to blame him for the knowledge around the death of the true Evil. Everything that the projector wants, is that it is in the world of dreams. with it, and keep the promise that was made. This is only the conscience of that have spent a lifetime together in the Limbo that allows him to finally overcome his guilt and that the projection is finally at peace.

The consequences that surround the origin of the disease, Cobb could be the reason why he proposed this method of implementation of Fischer. His error as to the Origin of Evil was the use of an emotion so clearly negative, to compel a person to be mentally vulnerable to leave the Limbo. The sudden awareness that the world in which she has spent decades of life was not real, it was literally dead. Ideas have the power to destroy or define you as a person. Cobb has learned from his mistake and has sought a method of Source that defines Fischer, rather than destroy it. He has managed to fool Fischer not only because he had done it before, but because he had already been implanted in the first place.

That this theory is correct or not, the Beginning has always been a film that has generated a lot of debate about its meaning and of all facets of the film in circles and online forums. In comparison with other theories of the movie, this theory of the idea is very small in the grand scheme of the film but provides a touch of fun to the film. What do you think? We look forward to your comments on this topic.