Cobra Kai : The series Karat Kid for Netflix or Hulu ?



The series flagship Youtube, Cobra Kai, will pass on a new streaming platform for its 3rd season. The service vido online belonging to Google apprtait launch the new season of the series Karate Kidwith Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, but a change of strategy of the platform requires, the Sony TV offers the series who wants to take it. Result, the major broadcasters have all expressed their interest.

But the list of prtendants is rduite skin of sorrow, and Netflix – of course – but also Hulu are 2 platforms still in the race. It is not yet known which russira put his grappling hook on the series humorous, but the one that russira will be the exclusively season 3, but will have also the right to distribute the 2 first seasons.

Questions about the future of long-term Cobra Kai on YouTube are poses where the company has signal, at the end of 2018, a change strategically of style of dissemination and the abandonment of the programming sries scnarises original to double the sries not scnarises. In fact, all sries scnarises Youtube have been cancelled since, except Cobra Kai and Liza on Demandfeaturing Liza Koshy, the popular personality in YouTube.



This comes at a time when in April 2019, Youtube had updated the series for a 3rd season, but she had prvenu its partner Sony TV that it will not go on a 4th season. The division of the TV with Sony then ngoci the output of the series in Youtube and starts in search of a new platform that will publish the 3rd season, but who will also have the desire to go even further with the series in the future. The negotiation of output between Sony and Youtube are in the process of being finalised and Youtube will not air the season 3 as a new home will not have a t trouv.

Why the broadcasters are scrambling to buy the series, you say ? First of all, because the series is very popular in the USA. Season 1 a t tlcharge more than 55 million times and was the 6th season of the most search on Google in 2018. The 2nd season has also established a record in its number of tlchargement. Then, it is necessary to put instead of the streaming platform that will be deprived of new sries in the coming months. The health crisis, place the all of Hollywood in a 3rd month without shooting, and acqurir a series dj spinning, and prte tre diffuse is a priority for the platforms.



Cobra Kai is the 2nd series of the Sony TV having to leave Youtube in recent times. The broadcaster had allowed the society of production dlocaliser It is Becoming a God in Central Florida before ms. the broadcast of season 1 of the series. This last year is then gone at Showtime, which will go ahead with the comdie black door by Kirsten Dunst.

Cobra Kai is written and produced by delegation by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. Together, the trio designed the new history of Karat Kid which includes dcennies aprs the original film. Overbrook Entertainment, the firm of Will Smith, co-produced with Sony TV. In addition to Ralph Macchio (in the role of Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), the series account in its ranks Martin’kove (John Kreese), Xolo Mariduea (Miguel Diaz) and Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso). Season 3 was expected by 2021, or by December 2020, in the best case.



