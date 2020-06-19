Coca Cola x Morphe, capsule collection of makeup inspired from the brand of soda

Morphe x Coca Cola t

the arrival of good weather, Morphe will publish a selection of makeup after its partnership with Coca-Cola. This range of runit what is essential makeup as well as the reflection of the common points of these signs. Will be on sale on the website of the the claw of makeup effective June 18, 2020.

A capsule collection inspired by the brand of soda

The collab’ beaut propose products for the eyes, the skin and the lipstick. The packaging of these items is inspired bottles Coca Cola. We’re going to find in the new capsule collection of the Morphe of markers paillets and texture of the application.

Makeup indits for the summer season, Courtesy of the Coca Cola x Morphe

Fans of makeup you can also get acqurir of the palette paupires, that is the pice flagship of our range. The house of america also statue a set of seven brushes, the design of which is cho with the bottles of the the brand of soda, empaquet in a kit. A series of red lipstick to complete this selection pop, and bold.

The Morphe a dj is a team with stars

Before his association with the brand of soda Coca Colathe claw spcialise in manufacturing of make-up artist has collabor ati ve action with influential reputation. It is associates Jeffree StarJames Charles, or even Jaclyn Hill.