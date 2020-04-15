Code 8 on Netflix : What are really the powers of Garrett (Stephen Amell), Connor (Robbie Amell) and the other ? The complete guide

Code 8 is a science fiction thriller where super-heroes do not have their place in society and Melty was obviously at the meeting for you to criticize. The film by Jeff Chan made a sensation on the network, and for good reason, he staged Stephen and Robbie Amell, but also Sung Kang Fast and Furious. Garrett and Connor are part of the citizens rejected Lincoln City, and for good reason, they have powers. The government prefers to control this social class, pretending to the entire population that these human beings are dangerous. The super-heroes, therefore, are forced to sink into crime to survive. But have you really understood what were the powers of each other ? Let’s get back on their supernatural abilities.

Connor Reed (Robbie Amell)

Connor Reed in Code 8

Connor Reed is the main protagonist of Code 8, and because, it follows a band of traffickers in order to raise money to save his mother, suffering from a tumor. Defined as an electrical-class 5, it has the ability to absorb and generate electrical currents powerful enough to destroy several buildings. No possibility of having electricity problems with it : it can illuminate your entire home with little more than his thought.

Garrett (Stephen Amell)

Garrett, in Code

Connor then turns to Garrett (Stephen Amell), a member of the team of Marcus (the head of a network of drug). The latter wants to climb the ranks and sees Connor a lot of potential (he pistonné seen that it is of his family, we all know). Garrett has no incredible powers : it has the capacity telekinetic powers and can move things with his mind. Although, it is already not bad.

Nia (Kyla Kane)

Nia in Code 8

Nia has an amazing talent and it is for this reason that it is under the clutches of the villain Marcus Sutcliffe. The young woman is a healer, she can heal, and so you avoid death. The problem is that it absorbs your injury, your ill-being : your illness becomes hers. It is under the command of Marcus, who makes it sing, and he also manages to keep it because Nia is addicted to the drug sold by the head of the cartel.

Alex Park (Sung Kang)

Alex Park in Code 8

Agent Park has no powers but is a cop legit. He does not want to overwhelm the super-hero, simply because his little girl is one of them. So he does pay attention to what laws are applied in good and due form, without too much abuse. He has no powers in Code 8 or then they have not been shown. Maybe in a sequel ?

Mary Reed, Marcus Sutcliffe, Maddy and Freddie

Mary Reed in Code 8

Mary Reed is the mother of Connor. It is regarded as Cryo, which means that it can produce and manipulate ice. The problem is that his tumor prevent him from using it : its powers go little by little and even begin to attack it. Mary freezes from the inside… Marcus, the head of the network of drug can read the minds of the people. Apart from that, there’s nothing he can do crazy and is protected by a body guard that is resistant to bullets. Maddy, the girlfriend of Garrett is pyro, clearly it can generate heat just by thinking about them. Pretty impressive. Finally, Freddie, the mute character, has incredible power : never underestimate the little weaklings ! It is not yet known if Code 8 will get a sequel, but in the meantime, Chris Hemsworth reveals in the video the behind the scenes of an action scene awesome Tyler Rake.