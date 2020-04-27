Codesal receives wishes of death for insult to Diego Maradona

Edgardo Codesal, former president of the Arbitration Commission, has reported on social networks that has received the desires of death by Covid-19, “next to my children and my grandchildren and so to see me suffer”, for saying in an interview that Diego Armando Maradona it was a “despised person”.

Codesalwho whistled the final of the World cup of Italy 1990, in which Germany beat Argentina after he scored a controversial penalty, thus earning the hatred of the people of argentina and insults to various players of the selection albiceleste, including Maradona himself, posted on Twitter:

“Before the wave of comments, insults (from 30 years ago) wish that you die my kids and my grandchildren Covid-19 and thus to see me suffer, because I said that for me Maradona is despicable to see: not worthy of appreciation or esteem. For me it is not and as I Said to you that you as a player a crack! As a person is despicable”.

Before the wave of comments , insults ( from 30 years ago) wish that you die my kids and my grandchildren, Covid, and so to see me suffer, xq I said that for me Maradona is negligible see Def: not worthy of appreciation or esteem. For me it is not and already !I said that as a player a crack — Edgardo Codesal (@EdgardoCodesal) April 26, 2020

The referee born in Uruguay but a naturalized mexican, she added: “I do not have appreciation to someone that I have been insulted for 30 years. It is my opinion even if you don’t like!”.

Read more: Maradona is one of the worst people I’ve met in my life: Codesal

The statements of the doctor Codesal were issued to a program in argentina.