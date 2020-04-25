Cody Simpson declares his love to Miley Cyrus for their six months

Cody Simpson has released a message of love to the address of Miley Cyrus in her story Instagram on Wednesday.

This battery six months that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are a couple in love and inseparable. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the singer and the australian 23-year-old has used this turning point in their relationship, to send a statement to its famous sweetheart.

“Six months with you is better than a lifetime with someone else,” he wrote in the caption of a black and white photo of Miley Cyrus. A word tender that he has posted in his story Instagram which has since been taken over on account of a(e) fan.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have started their love story at last October, after years of friendship. Since then, the lovebirds, who do not miss an expose on the social networks and who have recently adopted a small dog together, spend all their time side-by-side.

The interpreter of “Wrecking Ball” had broken up with Liam Hemsworth in August 2019 after a few months of union. The divorce was granted in January.