CELEBRITIES

CODY SIMPSON HAS A NEW GIRLFRIEND FOUR MONTHS AFTER THE END OF THE STORY WITH MILEY CYRUS

Posted on

Cody Simpson is in love again!

The singer is dating model  Marloes Stevens. The new couple alert was triggered a few weeks ago and now the confirmation has arrived through a slideshow posted by the mother of the Australian singer.

Mrs. Angie Simpson has published a series of photos taken at Christmas and among them is one of the sons and the 28-year-old model hugging tenderly in front of the decorated fireplace. The image is the last of the slideshow:

A new love story that comes four months after the end of Cody Simpson’s relationship with Miley Cyrus, which lasted about ten months.

The 23-year-old recently revealed that he has resumed swimming professionally and that there’s a good chance we’ll see him compete in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

