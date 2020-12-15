CODY SIMPSON HAS RETURNED TO HIS “FIRST LOVE”, SWIMMING, AND IS AIMING FOR THE OLYMPICS

Did you know that in addition to being a singer and a poet, Cody Simpson is a professional athlete?

The 23-year-old is a swimmer and has let fans know that with the latest result he is closer to being able to compete in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

Posting a photo of cheering arms to the sky by the pool, he wrote: ” I have just qualified for my first Olympic trial. I would like to share this personal milestone and let you know about my current journey as an athlete that I have kept pretty low so far. profile “.

Cody Simpson then explained how his path started as a child in swimming deviated towards music: ” I grew up competing and then I stopped my career at 13 as an Australian champion when it was an opportunity in music that I couldn’t. refuse. I have experienced so much as a musician, doing tours in the world arena, releasing ten albums, playing a starring role on Broadway, publishing a collection of poetry, traveling and speaking at the United Nations on the environment and oceans, and more. ”

But his first love has always been swimming: ” Now, almost ten years later, here I am again. For years I have been fueled by a silent fire in my stomach to return to my first love, the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 could be the year in which to return to training “.

He concluded by announcing that he had secured a place in the Australian Olympic trials for the 100m butterfly. Trials determine which athletes will be chosen to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

We remind you that Cody Simpson was engaged to Miley Cyrus for about ten months, the story ended last August.