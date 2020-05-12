Cody Simpson manipulator with Miley Cyrus to the point that his friends would want to separate them ? The crazy rumor

These days, the planet people was shaken by the announcement and the shock of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, claiming their decision to leave the royal family. Today, it is another revelation concerning a couple of stars that could upset a lot of things ! According to some friends of Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson gaming the singer within the couple… Life & Style reported that the young man was allegedly caught kissing another woman Miley Cyrus and, although the latter had chosen to ignore the incident, his friends would not like this story ! According to the tabloid, Cody Simpson would benefit from its torque with the american star to boost his reputation and his career… But the ex of Liam Hemsworth see nothing but fire.

A source would have the same swung to Life & Style : “Cody has found a good thing for him spending time with Miley. It is known more than ever before, and she recognizes him… Miley is very stubborn, even when his friends tell him to flee. If she wants to drop Cody, she will do it herself, not depending on someone else.” Although these revelations are startling, as everyone is reassured, he is nothing ! Someone close to Miley Cyrus has denied this story, claiming to Gossip Cop that there was here no truth : It is neither used nor manipulated by her boyfriend. Therefore, you will have understood it, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus seem to be living a beautiful love story and very sincere ! In the rest of the news people, Sofia Richie now seems to be too close to Scott Disick and Kardashian to the point of neglecting his own family.