Cody Simpson uses a wrong way a mask for the face and the wrath of internet users

The lovers Miley Cyrus does not know clearly how to use it, as it takes the gloves and masks against the sars coronavirus!

A photo of the couple taken by a paparazzi has been shared by the media Just Jared, and we can see Miley and Cody equipped with gloves and masks to do the grocery shopping. Until here everything is beautiful, but several have passed the remark that the use of these tools by Cody Simpson is totally wrong.

You can see him with his phone glued to the face at the entrance and at the exit of the grocery store. A few mention the risk of contamination of the phone (often very dirty), mask, and gloves, making their use unnecessary.

“It does exactly what it should not do : touch his face and his phone with his gloves,” says a user.

“His gloves dirty, which held his phone close to his face… the lord”, wrote another.

“I don’t think Cody understands what is cross-contamination,” says another.

Therefore, it is better not to wear gloves if you touch his face and instead rely on the combination of soap and water to disinfect his hands!