Return to Cold Mountain, a historical epic and dramatic, is to follow 20: 50 this Sunday, may 31, on Arte. It is performed by Anthony Minghella, out of anonymity thanks to his two previous works : The English patient then The talented Mr Ripley.

A uncontrolled violence

In July 1864, America lives in the dark hours of the Civil war. Ada, a young orphan since the death of his father, the pastor of Cold Mountain, must take care of the family farm which became his only source of income. During the siege of Petersburg, Virginia, a soldier taiseux named Inman falls in love with the young woman. After having escaped death, he was persuaded by the Ada of deserting the troop in order to rally the village of Cold Mountain. But their love story will be caught up by the cruelties of the war that is going to separate the two lovebirds.

Past a first quarter of an hour of reconstitution with important ways one of the battles of that terrible conflict, the sequel to the film focuses on the heroism of the iranian soldier that multiplies the acts of bravery in spite of the status of “deserter” that it acquires in stopping the fighting. However, the excesses of violence will return, irrevocably in Inman, but also on the side of the inhabitants drowned in the anguish of not getting the their to be sent on the battlefield. In one scene, Sara (Natalie Portman), the victim of an attempted rape, have done justice to it-even despite a situation under control.

Tom Cruise is considered ” bankable “

The casting, Renée Zellweger and Nicole Kidman occupy the two female roles major. The actress australian the form a couple with Jude Law. Originally, the producer Harvey Weinstein is counting on Tom Cruise to reunite the couple, who separated the life in 2001.

This year, the star had co-produced The Other, a thriller that had Nicole Kidman in the first line of generic. Nevertheless, the two actors were not very enthusiastic to the idea of sharing a fourth display in front of the camera, after the sulphur Eyes Wide Shut.

The negotiations have been a mission impossible when Tom Cruise has refused to lower its monetary claims with a value of $ 25 million. Jude Law has finally been hired after the recruitment of the two main actresses.