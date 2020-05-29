Cold sweats for Melania Trump during a recent engagement with Donald Trump

Since the onset of coronavirus in the United States, the first lady Melania Trump is very keen on the strict application of the “beyond barrier” within the White House. It applies to enforce, in particular the social distancing and the port of the lack, reveals his chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, cited by CNN.

If Melania Trump ends up with someone in the White House who can’t distance themselves socially or wear a mask, that person is tested before it comes in contact with less than six feet (1.80 m). In mid-march, the First Lady of 50 years had already taken precautionary measures. She had asked a hundred people to telecommute to avoid the risk. In addition, all employees of the White House are subjected to a temperature control before you can access the walls of the building.

An attitude that does not comply with the ” barrier “

And yet, at an event commemorating the Second world War, Donald Trump, yet hypochondriac compulsive disorder, has not complied with the measures of distance with the veterans present. During this commemoration, the president and first lady both had chosen not to wear masks, and sometimes they were less than six feet (1,80 cm) of ex-combatants. Note that the coronavirus circulating in the White House. A member of the bodyguard of Donald Trump and the spokesperson of the vice-chairman, Mike Pence, have been tested positive.

