Apr 24 Coldplay, Bastille, Royal Blood, Dua Lipa, Yungblud & Cie resume the Foo Fighters
A beautiful cover of a classic Foo Fighters with a panels of anglo-saxon stars and international to support an important cause ? BBC Radio 1 has done it !
The initiatives through music and solidarity thrive in the world of music. A way for musicians and industry players to provide their support to the associations in the face of the current crisis. BBC Radio 1 has unveiled in this sense a cover of a song well known to all, the proceeds of which will return to BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief.
Luxury Casting for this recovery of Times Like These of the Foo Fighters, so. We thus find Dua Lipa on the first line, followed then by the apparitions are not exhaustive, repeated, and in the disorder of the members of Biffy Clyro, Grace Carter, Mabel, Celeste, Coldplay, Bastille, Royal Blood, Yungblud, Sam Fender, Rag’not Bone Man, Sigrid up to Dave Grohl, himself.
Each goes his contribution, same some drummers obviously confined kit without battery adapted (yes, yes, we talk about you Ben Thatcher and Woody).
The full list of participants is to be find below:
5 Seconds of Summer
AJ Tracey
Anne-Marie
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Celeste Chris Martin of Coldplay
Dermot Kennedy
Dua Lipa
Ellie Goulding
Foo Fighters
Grace Carter
Hailee Steinfeld
Jess Glynne
Mabel Paloma
Faith
Rag’not Bone Man
Rita Ora
Royal Blood
Sam Fender
Sean Paul
Sigrid
YUNGBLUD
Zara Larsson