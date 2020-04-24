Coldplay, Bastille, Royal Blood, Dua Lipa, Yungblud & Cie resume the Foo Fighters

Posted at 18:02h

in News

by Claire D





in News

A beautiful cover of a classic Foo Fighters with a panels of anglo-saxon stars and international to support an important cause ? BBC Radio 1 has done it !

The initiatives through music and solidarity thrive in the world of music. A way for musicians and industry players to provide their support to the associations in the face of the current crisis. BBC Radio 1 has unveiled in this sense a cover of a song well known to all, the proceeds of which will return to BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief.

Luxury Casting for this recovery of Times Like These of the Foo Fighters, so. We thus find Dua Lipa on the first line, followed then by the apparitions are not exhaustive, repeated, and in the disorder of the members of Biffy Clyro, Grace Carter, Mabel, Celeste, Coldplay, Bastille, Royal Blood, Yungblud, Sam Fender, Rag’not Bone Man, Sigrid up to Dave Grohl, himself.

Each goes his contribution, same some drummers obviously confined kit without battery adapted (yes, yes, we talk about you Ben Thatcher and Woody).

The full list of participants is to be find below:

5 Seconds of Summer

AJ Tracey

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Celeste Chris Martin of Coldplay

Dermot Kennedy

Dua Lipa

Ellie Goulding

Foo Fighters

Grace Carter

Hailee Steinfeld

Jess Glynne

Mabel Paloma

Faith

Rag’not Bone Man

Rita Ora

Royal Blood

Sam Fender

Sean Paul

Sigrid

YUNGBLUD

Zara Larsson