Coldplay, Dwayne Johnson and Miley Cyrus help the EU to raise funds

A vaccine soon? The stars are coming together to put an end to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Saturday came to the assistance of the president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen in the collection of funds for the development of a vaccine against the Covid-19.

International stars of music, cinema, sport or fashion, in fact, joined together online to fund the research for the development of a vaccine and its application available to the poorest populations of the planet. The european Commission has organized, in collaboration with the organization that has its headquarters in the united States of a Global Citizen, this virtual event is intended to generate financial contributions. In total, according to the european union, 40 years governments have helped in the preparation.

Mrs. von der Leyen opened with the announcement that they have obtained in the Saturday 6,15 million euros, of which € 4.9 billion from the european investment Bank, in collaboration with the Commission. Previously, on 4 may, during a summit organized to raise funds, the EU, the governments and rich philanthropists had pledged to contribute close to ten million euros. So that is already close to 16 million euros in total.

“We must never put an end to this pandemic, when it will be over-completed”said Mrs. von der Leyen at the opening of this virtual event. “And this means that any person in the world has access to testing, treatment and vaccines, regardless of the place where she lives, where she and her appearance”she continued.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a former professional wrestler turned actor, will be hosting a concert on Saturday that will be streamed on the internet. There will also be Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, or Angelique Kidjo. The philanthropist Melinda Gates foundation, and the director general of the world health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also been very involved.