Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart separated ? The small sentence of Skeet Ulrich that seems to confirm

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are they still a couple ? This is not the first time that the two actors Riverdale to be found at the heart of a rumor of a separation. In July 2019, the US press claimed that the two actors had broken, but the main stakeholders were then denied a few days later. Not necessarily the type to respond to every rumor of rupture that circulates about them, the two lovers had again pushed a rant a few weeks ago when the ex-actor The life of palace of Zack and Cody has been accused of being unfaithful to the singer Betty. And if this story had finally got the best of their couple ?

The small sentence of Skeet Ulrich that says a lot

It seems that Skeet Ulrich has decided to drop since he announced his departure from Riverdale. In addition to having spoilé the jump in time (since confirmed by the creator of the series) and then have confessed that he was bored on the set of the series available to us on Netflix, the actor has also referred to the love life of one who incarnated his son in the show. A few days ago, he participated in an Instagram Live on the account of his companion Megan Blake Irwin. The opportunity for him to evoke the romantic relationship of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. And this is where it is amazing : referring to the couple, the actor has admitted : “I think they were a beautiful couple“by insisting on the “were“which therefore suggest that the couple is now… in the past.

What it takes to surprise the fans of the two actors. So, are they really separate ? It is known, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have decided not to move the containment set in Vancouver, Canada. The actress had moved her fans in April when her dog had been attacked. As to Cole Sprouse ? He decided to change his look for this containment. The two actors have not yet responded to the rumor.