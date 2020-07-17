Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) in the middle of a fight in a restaurant, the video revealed

Cole Sprouse found himself in the middle of a fight in a restaurant and will show the video in this article.

While, according to the confidences unexpected, Cole Sprouse was far from wanting to become an actor, the ex-boyfriend of Lili Reinhart found himself in the middle of a fight in a restaurant in Los Angeles, California, united States. It’s this Thursday, July 16, 2020 as the star has been photographed and filmed while he was involved in an altercation on a street in Silver Lake. As you can see in the video revealed HERE for our brothers of the DailyMailCole Sprouse were spotted in the process to retain one of their friends that I was about to fight. The reason for this ? He accuses a man of having made a racist comment in front of this restaurant. This incident took place around midnight, and the friend of the interpreter of Jughead Jones in Riverdale it has been heard to say to this man : “You’re a racist” while the latter denied these allegations.

Credit : gettyimages



Subsequently, the tensions between the two groups intensified. The spectators who were having dinner outside the restaurant and saw the fight and, as not, back to the passers-by are involved in this altercation. The site of the DailyMail tried to contact representatives of Cole Sprouse in order to have some comments on this matter. But, for the moment, neither of them wanted to react. In the beginning of the melting, remember that it is important not to use violence to solve a problem. Meanwhile, a possible reaction on the part of the actor, to know that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are accused of sexual assault, and that Camila Mendes is back in the bad rumors and defends his friends.