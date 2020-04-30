Colin Farrel will play the penguin in “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson

The shooting of “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson is interrupted, but more is known about thes players. Big names of the cinema such as Colin Farrel add to the cast.
The future film of Matt Reeves been much talk of him lately, that it is by the choice of the main actor Robert Pattinson, or for its filming interrupted due to theepidemic of coronavirus.
At the level ofe history, Breaking news we learned that the film is expected to be the first of a trilogy with Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman.
It is Colin Farrel who has been chosen to play Oswald Cobblepot alias the penguin. After “The Gentlemen” or “Dumbo”the actor charismatic Irish continues to rage.
Zoe Kravitz joined by Catwoman, John Turturro in the role of Carmine Falcone head of the mafia of Gotham, Andy Serkis in the role of Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano in the role of the Sphinx, Peter Sarsgaard in the role of Gil Colson attorney district of Gotham, Jeffrey Wright in the role of commissioner Gordon and Jayme Lawson in the role of Bella Reálcandidate for mayor of Gotham City.
