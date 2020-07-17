Colin Jost recalls first meeting Scarlett Johansson “of intimidating sophistication”

Was it love at first sight for Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson? Kind of.
Instead of being struck by Cupid’s arrow, the Saturday Night Live star was fully aware of the actress’s power and intelligence. He writes in his book A Very Punishable Face: A memoir that his first impression of his future bride was that she was “beautiful, intelligent, sweet and intimidating and sophisticated”.
The pair met on the set of SNL in 2006, which happened to be their first year as the show’s writer and their first introduction. “I had eight sketches on the show my first year, including a cold open and a parody of MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen, starring Scarlett Johansson for the first time,” he recalls. “She just turned 20 and I was 23, but in terms of status and maturation, she was there [holds hand above head] and I was here [holds hand one inch off ground]. She claims she remembers thinking I was “cute”, but I know what I looked like and that is not the word I would have used. (‘Shaggy’ would have been generous. ‘Slovenian’, more precise). “