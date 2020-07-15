Colin Jost recalls having met Scarlett Johansson for the first time “the sophistication intimidating”

It was love at first sight for Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson? Type.

Instead of suffering the blow of Cupid’s arrow, the Saturday Night Live star was very aware of the power and intelligence of the actress. He writes in his book A face that is very punishable: a memory his first impression of his bride-to-be, is that she was ” beautiful, smart, sweet and of enormous proportions, and sophisticated “.

The couple met on the set of SNL in 2006, which happened to be his first year as a writer for the series and its first presentation. “I’ve had eight sketches in the program my first year, including one open to the cold and a parody of My Super Sweet Sixteen MTV, with Scarlett Johansson for the first time,” he recalls. “She just turned 20 years of age and had 23 years of age, but in terms of status and maturation, it was there [holds hand above head] and I was here [ holds hand one inch off ground]. She says that she remembers thinking that I was “cute”, but I know what I looked like, and this is not the word that most have used. (‘Shaggy,’ it would have been generous. ‘Slovenian’, more accurate). ”