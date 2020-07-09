Colin Jost says that Scarlett Johansson is to blame for the timing of the guitar a viral SNL

Jost continued: “it was so perfectly framed there, and then everyone pointed out and I said to myself, how can I be so stupid? I had no conscience. “

This is not the first time that the 38-year-old speaks of the incident of the guitar. Before the second house SNL, Jost he has posted a screenshot his famous Update of the weekend the segment of Instagram, writing, “My observation of the favorites of the last episode, even among my fellow members of the cast, was:” Excellent work, including the guitar, douchebag.’ “

“This may seem incomprehensible, but I didn’t know I was on the couch and, still less, perfectly framed behind me,” added Jost. “I’ve never been, nor pretended to play the guitar. I don’t understand physically how it works. I just Mr. Magoo’ed to have a guitar behind me. ”