Colin Trevorrow to make a film about Atlantis

Even if Colin Trevorrow Is always busy to take the filming of Jurassic World 3: Domain, your work schedule is not going to take a break, as the Deadline, has announced that the director would be in charge of a new film about Atlantis.

The filmmaker will team up with Universal Pictures to present on the big screen, the project entitled Atlantis, a thriller based on the legendary island, and they also occur in collaboration with your company. Metronome Film Co. The script will be in charge of Dante Harper (Edge Of Tomorrow; Alien: the Covenant), based on a story written by Trevorrow himself and the screenwriter Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies).

According to the media, this story will take a different approach and is described in the following way:

“Unlike the previous incarnations of the mythical city as the underwater kingdom. Atlantis de Colin Trevorrow is located on a lost continent in the Indian ocean, between Africa, India and Oceania. It is a civilization of the multi-cultural society with its own advanced technology.

Up to now, there are more details about this production. However, it should be noted that the american film director has conceived the idea that, in 2018, but was kept secret to allow your creative team to investigate in depth and to build the fantasy world that we will soon see on the screen.

Atlantis has been represented several times in the small and the big screen. Between the stories more contemporary, include Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008), Aquaman (2018), the television series Stargate Atlantis (2004) and Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). Interestingly, a couple of weeks ago, it was revealed that the House mouse could be working on a live action film.

During this time, Colin Trevorrow, and all the production team of Jurassic World 3 will resume the shooting. The cast is composed of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howardbut the return of ancient knowledge that is expected. Between them Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and the recent winner of the Oscar Laura Dern They will return to their roles of Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler, respectively.

The third section was always a first intended for the June 11, 2021.