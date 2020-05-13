Collection Beyonce Adidas x Ivy Park : the “large sizes” excluded

Beyoncé has released her new collection the long-awaited collaboration with Adidas.

If the majority of articles are now out of stock, throughout the world, however, has not been conquered by this collection… And most of all, all the world was not included !

The new collection of Beyoncé Adidas x Ivy Park is not inclusive

If the collection that here is a problem and has disappointed more than one, it is because the parts do not go beyond the XL.

In 2020, the clothing line also restricted in terms of sizesit does not pass any more really, even if it is signed Beyoncé !

Times are changing and in the correct direction, so as to adapt.

Some internet users believe that the clothes are not of great complexity andAdidas has largely the budget to enlarge the sizes of this range.

This is why it is difficult to find excuses that this collection does not extend further than the XL.

The fact that Ivy Park does not have large sizes is a serious matter when we know that Adidas won be 6.41 billion dollars this last quarter, and that none of what they sell is not revolutionary to the point of taking a lot of time to adapt for larger sizes. They can afford it and they know it. They have CHOSEN not to do so.

The next person is more measured, but no less disappointed :

You can love Beyoncé and when to even say that this exclusion of sizes in Ivy Park is not fair. We can’t celebrate inclusiveness in some projects, to have dancers and singers large size, then we ignore it again in this framework. This exclusion is intentional, and it bothers me.

As the defers Teen Vogue and this latest tweet, the lack of inclusivity of the collection is inconsistent with the liabilities of the star and the sports brand.