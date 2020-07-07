Collection post-apocalyptic in July at CINE+

Published by Aurelien BACOT on the 7th of July 2020

We don’t know what to think, but without being especially pessimistic, said that by the time that run is still better to be prepared for any type of situation. So much to be inspired by the best, to avoid all the mistakes of the beginners. After that you will be able to say : the revelation that I’ve done, and even several times !

THE ISLAND 2005 – 2h10 – united states The science-fiction Michael Bay with Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson, Djimon Hounsou, Sean Bean, Steve Buscemi, Michael Clarke Duncan, Ethan Phillips, Brian Stepanek, Siobhan Flynn, Max Baker, Ashley Yegan In the middle of the twenty-first century. Lincoln Six Echo and Jordan Two Delta live in a human colony preserved the mysterious catastrophe that has ravaged the planet. Like all other settlers, Lincoln wants to escape from this universe, sterile and monitored to win, “the island”, a mythical place where freedom reigned…

THE NIGHT DEVOURS THE WORLD 2018 – 1: 29h – France Horror Dominique Rocher with Anders Danielsen Lie, Golshifteh Farahani, Denis Lavant, Sigrid Bouaziz, David Kammenos, Jean-Yves Cylly, Nancy Murillo, Fabien Houssaye Sam, a young artist, wakes up after a night of partying and discovers horrified that the humans are turned into zombies. He is left alone to face a violent revelation. He lives a secluded life in an apartment, armed with a rifle to defend themselves against the repeated attacks of the undead…

MAGGIE 2015 – 1h31 – united states Horror Henry Hobson with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Abigail Breslin, Joely Richardson, Laura Cayouette, Denise Williamson, Raeden Greer, Christine Tonry, JD Always Related Post: TV program for Tuesday, may 26 : Love lasts three years, and Kick-Ass - Actus Ciné The united States is going through a terrible epidemic of a virus that turns people into infected zombies. Learning that she is suffering from this strange disease, Maggie, a teenager, asked Wade, her father, far away. But he had made a promise to his wife to always protect her…

THE SIGNAL 2007 – 1h39 – united states Horror David Bruckner with Daniel Bush, Jacob Gentry with Anessa Ramsey, Sahr Ngaujah, AJ Bowen, Matthew Stanton, Suehyla El-Attar, Justin Welborn, Cheri Christian, Scott Poythress, Christopher Thomas, Lindsey Garrett, Chad McKnight, Claire Bronson For no apparent reason, after a power failure, inexplicable, cell phones, radios and televisions that emit a mysterious signal in the loop. All those who are exposed to it become murderers crazy, blood-thirsty and violence, causing a whirlwind of violent force…

THE SON OF MAN 2005 – 1h44 – united States, united Kingdom The science-fiction Alfonso Cuarón with Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Caine, Charlie Hunnam, Peter Mullan, Pam Ferris In the year 2027, the world has been hit by years of infertility. Theo, a senior official of the administration of totalitarian britain, is contacted by Julian, his ex-girlfriend. A member of a terrorist group, she asks him to help smuggle across the border to Kee, a young illegal…

TERMINATOR 2 1991 – 2h11 – united states, France The science-fiction of James Cameron with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert Patrick, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Earl Boen, Joe Morton, S Epatha Merkerson, Castulo Guerra, DeVaughn Nixon, Xander Berkeley, Jenette Goldstein, Danny Cooksey After a fire of nuclear energy, the few human survivors, led by John Connor, fight against the army of robots run by Skynet, a computer. Skynet first attempts to eliminate Sarah Connor, mother of John, thanks to a cyborg that is shown in 1984, but in vain. A second robot is sent into the past… Related Post: TV program Sunday, may 31 : Gran Torino and The Patriot - News, Cine

THE END OF TIME 1999 – 1h57 – united states Fantastic Peter Hyams with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne, Kevin Pollak, Robin Tunney, CCH Pounder, Derrick O’connor, Rod Steiger, Udo Kier, Rainer Judd Rome, at the beginning of 1979. The Vatican is in an uproar. In fact, according to the manuscript of the book of Revelation, it is this year that is going to be born of the woman who has to unite with Satan December 31, 1999. Some cardinals are in favour of murder pure and simple of the girl, but the pope refused this solution, too radical…

DOOMSDAY 2008 – 1h44 – uk, united states The science-fiction Neil Marshall with Rhona Mitra, Malcolm McDowell, Bob Hoskins, Alexander Siddig, Craig Conway, Emma Cleasby, Vernon Willemse, Tom Fairfoot, David O’hara In the year 2008. A virus that destroys 90% of the population of scotland. The authorities built a high wall that encloses the entire area of contagion. Scotland became a no-man’s-land barbarian, where the survivors are completely isolated from the rest of the world. Thirty years later, the virus makes its appearance in the heart of London…

RATS OF MANHATTAN 1984 -1h31 – France, Italy The science-fiction Bruno Mattei with Richard Raymond, Janna Ryann, Alex McBride, Richard Cross, Ann-Gisel Glass, Christoph Bretner, Tony Lombardo, Henry Luciani Two centuries after a nuclear catastrophe, the world is divided into two fields. There are people who live under the Earth, and the primitive, who live in what is left of the surface of the earth. A biker gang comes to town from the desert, in search of water and food… Related Post: Netflix : 6 movies not to miss this summer 2020 - Actus Ciné

THE REIGN OF FIRE 2002 -1h38 – United Kingdom, Ireland, united states of AMERICA The science-fiction Rob Bowman with Christian Bale, Matthew McConaughey, Izabella Scorupco, Gerard Butler, Scott Moutter, David Kennedy, Alexander Siddig Of the works executed in the london underground to release a dragon that leads to the mother of the young Quinn. Twenty years later, the creatures have decimated the civilized world. Quinn welcomes you in its campsite of the survivors of the military of the united states, in which one seeks to know the way to kill the dragons…

HOLOCAUST 2000 1977 – 1h38 – Italy, United Kingdom Fantastic Alberto De Martino with Kirk Douglas, Simon Ward, Agostina Belli, Anthony Quayle, Virginia McKenna, Spiros Focás, Ivo Garrani, Alexander Knox Robert Caine directs with authority and security, a major international consortium and, for the moment, he manages to build a large nuclear power plant in a third world country. The works show a curious inscription, “Iesus”, which never ceases to captivate the man of business…