Collection Very Bad Trip in July at CINE+

The summer is on our doorstep, and their desire to take the wide is at its maximum ? There is No need to make the suitcases, CINE+, we propose to go on the path through a special programming dedicated exclusively to the trip. Hang it on the belt, this trip is reserved a few surprises !

THELMA AND LOUISE 1991 – 2h04 – united states Drama Ridley Scott with Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Brad Pitt, Christopher McDonald Thelma, a housewife dressed in a husband macho that terrifies, is a friend of Louise, a waitress, a dynamic that has had enough of his friend Jimmy and his work. Louise manages to convince Thelma to get out for a weekend in singles. But the trip quickly turns into a nightmare…

GREEN PAPER OF THE 2018 – 2h04 – united states Comedy-drama Peter Farrelly with Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Don Stark In 1962, Tony Lip, an Italian-American of the shallow waters of the Bronx, is used for the position of security guard. He is hired as a chauffeur by the king of the piano, Don Shirley, a composer black, on the occasion of a tour through the segregated South. An unlikely friendship will arise between these two men…

MICROBE and GASOIL 2015 – 1h39 – France Comedy Michel Gondry with Angel Money, Theophilus Tub, Audrey Tautou, Sacha Bourdo, Laurent Poitrenaux, Etienne Charry, Fabio Zenoni Daniel is a teenager a little artist. Nicknamed Bug by his entourage, he sympathizes quickly with Theo, a newcomer in his class. Theo, soon to be nicknamed Diesel, is an ace in the diy. The two children create soon a fun house on wheels, in which criss-cross France…

BAGDAD CAFE 1987 – 1h27 – Germany, united states of AMERICA Comedy-drama Percy Adlon with Marianne Sägebrecht, CCH Pounder, Jack Palance, Christine Kaufmann, Monica Calhoun After a discussion with her husband, Jasmine, a Bavarian, was to be found with weapons and luggage in the middle of the Nevada desert. Dragging his heavy suitcase, the busty German comes up to the Bagdad Café, a modest motel also acts as a service station…

WESTERN 1997 – 2h06 – France Comedy-drama Manuel Poirier with Sergi López, Sacha Bourdo, Elisabeth Vitali, Basil Sieouka, Marie Matheron, Olivier Guehenneux Paco is robbed of his car by a hitchhiker, Nino. Through his volubility, he was in contact with Marinette, seduced easily. Shortly after, meets by chance his thief and the bat. Remorseful, he visits him in the hospital. Marinette will considerable evidence of straying, Paco accompanies Nino…

TRANSAMERICA 2005 – 1h39 – united states Drama Duncan Tucker with Felicity Huffman, Kevin Zegers, Fionnula Flanagan, Elizabeth Peña, Graham Greene, Burt Young, Carrie Preston, The Coming Evans, Jon Budinoff, Raynor Scheine Bree is a transsexual and saves to be able to afford the operation that will make her a woman. Confronted with his past as a man the day she met his son. Bree decides to conceal his identity and renounce his previous life, letting it go…

WALK The SHADOW 1984 – 1h21 – France Comedy Michel Blanc with Gérard Lanvin, Michel Blanc, Sophie Duez, Mimi Félixine, Béatrice Camurat, Prosper Niang, Katrine Boorman, Jean-François Dérec, Bernard Farcy, François Berléand With Her, Dominique Besnehard, Didier Agostini Denis, an eternal hand-wringing, bourlingue with her boyfriend François, a guitarist beau. Back in Greece, two of them go to Paris, where a friend must stay. But the friend in question has disappeared, and the roof flew away. Denis and Francis are forced to beg in the subway…

O BROTHER 2000 – 1h43 – united kingdom, France, united states of AMERICA Comedy Joel Coen, Ethan Coen with George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson, John Goodman, Holly Hunter, Chris Thomas King, Charles During, Michael Badalucco In the united States, in the years 30. Three of the convicts to take the dust of the heels. It is not Ulysses, the leader of the band, obsessed with his hair, Pete, the choleric, and Delmar, whose kindness borders on stupidity. The three guys meet a musician with whom to record an album…

WEEKEND OF THE ROYAL 2012 -1h30 – United Kingdom Comedy-drama Roger Michell with Bill Murray, Laura Linney, Olivia Williams, Blake Ritson, Elizabeth Marvel, Martin McDougall, Olivia Colman, Samuel West, Andrew Havill, Elizabeth Wilson, Nancy Baldwin, Buffy Davis In June 1939, Franklin D. Roosevelt welcomes king George VI and his wife Elizabeth at their home field. The royal couple’s british discovers with amazement the way of life chosen by the president of the united states, when he devotes all his attention to his distant cousin, Daisy…

LOST IN TRANSLATION 2003 – 1h37 – Japan, the united states Comedy-drama Sofia Coppola with Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Giovanni Ribisi, Anna Faris, Akiko Takeshita, Akira Yamaguchi, Fumihiro Hayashi, Ryuichiro Baba, Catherine Lambert, Kazuko Shibata, Kazuyoshi Minamimagoe, Gregory Pekar Bob Harris, a movie star on the decline, and goes to Tokyo to shoot an ad. Lost in a city of which they know nothing about, he meets Charlotte, a young American. Abandoned by her husband and photographer, she seeks affection. These two solitudes roam together in Tokyo, the night…