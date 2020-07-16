“Collector of bones”, this Thursday on the a: what is the series?

The series of films drawn have not failed in these last few years ! There has been a ” Training Day “, ” lethal weapon “, ” The exorcist “, and from the month of may, ” Snowpiercer “, a graphic novel transposed to the first in the queue, and then on the small screen. “Collector of bones” (title in French : “The désosseur “), a novel Jeffery Deaver, published in 1997, has had the same trajectory.

Its central character is the New YorkerLincoln Rhymethat was the best criminologist in the united States, but that an accident occurred during the course of an investigation that made him a quadriplegic. At the time, pinned in a bed, he wants to end the life, is to remember, in spite of himself, to the business. Due to the fact that a corpse was found at the edge of the railroad tracks. A murder signed Peter Taylor – real name Colin Stanton), the doctor of Rhyme, who wants to take revenge on him. To kill, it proceeds ” as “James Schneider, said,” The Désosseur “, killer, notorious in the early Twentieth century.

In this case, the Rhyme is not slow to demand to be assisted by Amelia Sachs, a 31 year old, a detective accurate and with a little bit of intuition. She will become his eyes, his hands and legs in all the crime scenes of the “collector of bones” !

An expansion of the film

In 1999, Philip Noyce realized the cinema version of the book. Denzel Washington plays Lincoln Rhyme, and Angelina Jolie is his team-mate in a state of shock, Amelia Donaghy, and not Sachs. The two begin to collaborate after the removal of a couple of wealthy new Yorkers. This thriller out of breath and was about 150 million euros. But, what about the series ? It presents itself as a modern remake of the film, where the focus is on the association of Rhyme and… Sachs. Yes, Amelia has resumed here her original surname ! The one and the other are so endearing as opposed to it, and to follow together the same goal : neutralize the Collector of Bones. Without going into details, we reveal that here also there is a “true” and “untrue” the Collector of Bones, and that a particular device allows the Rhyme to communicate with Sachs and see everything that she sees.

Russell Horsnby, who embodies the “new” Rhyme,” speaks of the series as an expansion of the film. This actor wasted has played detective Hank Griffin on “Grimm” (who was arrested there more than two years of age) and Carl Gatewood in ” The Matter “. In the film, in the year 2016, he has been seen in “Fences” to interpret to the child the character of… Denzel Washington. And this is what happens to him in the role of Rhyme. About Amelia ” version 2020 “, has the traits of personality and the beauty of Arielle Kebbel. The actress of 35 years is known to have camped Lindsay on “Gilmore Girls,” Alexia in “The Vampire Diaries” or Vanessa Shaw on ” 90210 “. Unfortunately for her and the entire production team of “Lincoln : the search for the” Bone Collector ” series was dropped by NBC after ten episodes, which will be released at A rate of two per week. This does not prevent you to take a look !