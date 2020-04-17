[Collector] The triple-double from Dwyane Wade with Marquette against Kentucky in 2003

In a year where LeBron James exploded in high school, and where Carmelo Anthony was crowned champion NCAA with Syracuse, Dwyane Wade, another star of the future Draft 2003 and a member of the ” Banana Boat “, had also shined in college.

The back of Marquette, the future fifth selection of the Draft, selected by Miami, was mostly shown in the face of Kentucky for a spot in the Final Four, march 29, 2003.

With 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, he had succeeded at the time the fifth triple-double of the history of the tournament NCAA (since they are three of the most to have done : Cole Aldrich, Draymond Green twice and Ja Morant).

The future MVP of the Finals 2006, was well supported by Robert Jackson (24 points, 15 rebounds) in the victory of his own (83-69). Unfortunately, the Golden Eagles will be heavily halted in the semifinals by Kansas (94-61).