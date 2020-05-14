Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings) apologizes after racist

Fans of Youtube are familiar with the vlogpologies, these videos of apology or mea culpa. After Logan Paul, James Charles, PewDiePie, or even Math Podcast, it is the turn of the youtubeuse Colleen Ballinger to make his mea culpa in a video titled “Addressing Everything”. The one who is known for her character Miranda Sings is an excuse for a video published 14 years ago has surfaced, in which her sister and she claimed to be women Latin. She acknowledges that the characters were “entirely based on racial stereotypes. This is not funny and is offensive”.

Racist or grossophobes dating back more than 10 years

This is not all : she apologized for having made fun of a woman in overweight sat next to her on a plane. It is about “disgusting” : “I really wrong about her, it is horrible. I watched this clip and I was appalled and shocked that these words come out of my mouth about 12 years ago because this is not the woman that I am today”. This is not all : she apologized for having blagué about a dog who had to be euthanized after being bitten : “Unfortunately sometimes I use humor to talk about the things that to me are painful”.

Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings) apologizes

Finally, it presents a sincere apology to all the people it could offend and promises to have changed today : “To all those who have been hurt or offended by the statements that I made when I was younger, I’m so sorry. I hope that you can all see that the person I am today is so far from that, ignoramus that I was ten years ago. I was a teenage protégé who was stupid and uneducated”. She became a mother there is more than one year.