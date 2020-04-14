Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf, Arrow) mimics Kim Kardashian, the video that will make you laugh

A few days ago, Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf, Arrow) announced the terrible news on the social networks. The actor grief-stricken must face a sad event of life, and it is even more difficult in this period of confinement, as he can’t reach his family… So, to occupy his mind and his days, the actor has decided, among other things, to have some fun on the application TikTok and to make videos completely hilarious, as many of the stars currently. He has also chosen a target size to achieve a extract totally hilarious, and it comes to Kim Kardashian. Hey yes, the wife of Kanye West was recently launched in a tutorial make-up that is slightly wrong place as we were able to discover it on his account Instagram.

During his little tutorial, Kim Kardashian has been disturbed several times by his daughter North West and she even confessed to during the video will be hidden in the guest room to be quiet, to no avail… Precisely, Colton Haynes has taken this passage hilarious and I did not hesitate either to put on makeup, to stick perfectly to the skin of the character. The result is great, but the situation is just as important. Like many parents at this time, Kim Kardashian must live closed H24 with his children in full containment, and it can sometimes give scenes improbable as this interruption of her daughter in full tutorial. We love it, and the actor Teen Wolf also, apparently ! Always about Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf), here’s how Stephen Amell, with whom he was very close, had protected him.

