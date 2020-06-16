Coluche : the wife of a famous French singer made a surprising revelation about his death

Monday, June 16, Genevieve Wolff, the wife of Michel Delpech, was a guest on the show from the Anne Roumanoff in Europe 1. She, who is clairvoyant, has made a crazy revelation about the death of Coluche.

The June 19, 1986 a date is terrible for the fans of Coluche. On this day, the comedian died in a tragic road accident. When he left Cannes to go back to Opium on a bike, he has been the victim of a serious accident with a semi-trailer truck, which contained debris from the force of Grasse. Not wearing a helmet, the father of Marius the Roman one of them died at the scene, around 16: 30. Since then, many of the rumors that they are feeding of your death. Some, as has been done recently, Jean-Marie Bigard, suspect that his death has been orchestrated. Five years before, the star died at 41 years of age if, in fact, was presented to the presidential elections before retiring due to multiple death threats. Three days before the 34th anniversary of his deaththe wife of a famous French singer comes to new revelations. This is cristina, the wife of Michel Delpech.

Genevieve Wolff was alerted Coluche

Some may not know this, but the wife of the singer is medium. She, who is convinced of have a gift, had predicted that Coluche lose his life in a motorcycle accident. He had, moreover, warned, but he had preferred to have fun. ” There was in the world and I said to Michel : “Good God, he’s going to change his bike and he is going to kill himself”. Then Michel went to see Coluche, who came to see me. He told me : “Then my goose, it seems that I’m going to break your jaw in a bike !”“, if you take into account in the micro-Anne Roumanoff in Europe 1. But the medium was well to convince them that it is not a joke, the deceased husband of Véronique Colucci never took it seriously. However, Genevieve Delpech assures us : it is several times happened to predict the death of someone. “I don’t know if it is an extraordinary gift. For the moment, is out of the ordinary. One day you are going to explain probably…”, concludes soberly the wife of Michel Delpech.