“Come on love” : when Slimane triumphed with its call for tolerance

In what context the title “Just one love” is it out ?

It is in 2016 that Slimane published his first single called “Paname”, which will receive a platinum disc. After this first success, and it all goes to the young artist. His first studio album, “end of dreams”, is widely acclaimed. In January 2018, a second opus spell : “Solune”. The song “Just one love” is the second single from the new album. During an interview on Cherie FM, Slimane explained that he began to write the chorus of that title in her dressing room during a concert : “I’ve looked at the public and other artists. I said to myself, “this is what you must show, people are in love and only ask to do the feast and to love”. Immediately, I sang this song to my manager, and I said to myself that this song had something !“. It is therefore a piece that reflects the tolerance, the possibility for everyone to love, and that, whatever the nature of their love. “The main thing is to love“repeated Slimane during the interview.

A huge success for Slimane, taken from his second album

Slimane spell “Just one love” in November 2017, after “here I am”, released a few months earlier. Quickly, this single received a gold disc. On YouTube, “Just one love” has over 40 million views. Core, this title invites us to love and to dance, without taking into account the external views. As for the video clip of “Just one love”, it is poignant. While the images are in black and white, only a young boy is represented in color. Mocked and abused for his difference, the boy seems to not fit in the boxes. This is what denounces Slimane : “Just you love, it doesn’t matter their words, their fairness / Just one is in love, cares about their ideas, what they think“. Towards the end of the video-clip, the young man meets a young woman who has the same differences as him : his skin is also of all colors. “With the forum that I have, I don’t have the right not to speak“explains Slimane in this same interview Chérie FM.

“Come on love” : the times live !

Slimane does not lack to interpret “Just one love” on stage at the “Solune Tour” which took place in 2018. Always in the same spirit of tolerant and inclusive, this title pleases the fans ! Slimane has been acclaimed during his performance at the music Festival in Nice on 21 June 2018. He also performed a version of “Just one love” at the show “300 choirs sing the 80’s”. That night, Slimane was accompanied by the greatest French choirs, to provide a single version of this song.