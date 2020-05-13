Coming-out : the actress from “Game of Thrones” Sophie Turner is not heterosexual

The one that embodies Sansa Stark in the series “Game of Thrones” has entrusted to us in an interview about his love for men and women.

“I like a soul, not a gender. ” This is the formula that has chosen Sophie Turner to discuss his love stories of the past, with men and women. A confidence made to the magazine Rolling Stones. The actress gave an interview in the occasion of the release of the final season of ” Game of Thrones “, April 14.

Asked about his engagement with the singer Joe Jonas, she explained it this way : “I have lived long enough to know that it is the correct one. I’ve known enough boys to know. I’ve known enough girls to know “.

Refusal to accept ” labels “

Sophie Turner has completed his statement by quoting her colleague Shailene Woodley (” Divergent “, ” Our Stars Contrary “). “I fall in love with personalities, not people or a gender. “

A coming-out of any discretion, although the actress prefers not to identify as bisexual, pansexuelle, or, obviously heterosexual. “There are ‘labels’ for everything now. Which is good, because some people have need” , she stated.

Photo credit : Home Box Office (HOB / Orange Cinema Series.