Commentators leave the company after several years

Through their social networks, Raul Guzman and Iván Kasanzew got to know that no more will follow in the chain TUDN, drivers who for some years had been playing with Univision, until the merger with Televisa Deportes.

Guzmán remained in the chain from the year 2012, a time where he was driver of programs such as Madness Sports and, more recently, the so-called Line 4, in addition to narrating games Liga MX, mexican, MLS, Champions League, World cup, european Championship, Copa America, Gold Cup, among others.

Almost 7 years ago I came to Univision, and now that the time came to say goodbye, I’m thankful and proud of having given and received the best.

I have only good wishes to the company and especially all the good people that I met.

We’re in search of a new challenge! — Raul Guzman (@raulguzman) April 24, 2020

Iván Kasanzewfor his part, acted as a driver of the program, Contact Sports, and the news of Univision Sports.

Remember that in 2019, the months before the merger Televisa Deportes and Univisionabout 30 commentators, analysts, and drivers were dismissed, among them Lalo Baca, Lalo Trelles, Cesar Martinez, Eduardo Camarena, Raul Sarmiento, among others.